Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $228.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LII. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $258.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $234.52. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

