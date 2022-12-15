Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CLSA from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.
Li Auto Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
