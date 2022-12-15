Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CLSA from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 205.6% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Li Auto by 33.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

