Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $20.80. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 124,461 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,700 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,232 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,177 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

