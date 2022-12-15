Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $20.80. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 124,461 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
