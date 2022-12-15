Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $164.84.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

