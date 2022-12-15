Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

ZEV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZEV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

