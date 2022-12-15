Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Acquires $618,000.00 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,838,629 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LGF-A traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 1,141,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGF-A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

