LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 7.6%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 11,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,123,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

