Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$123.42 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$90.46 and a 12 month high of C$126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.48. The company has a market cap of C$39.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

