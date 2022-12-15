Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,763,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

