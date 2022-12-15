Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,521 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $92,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

LOW stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

