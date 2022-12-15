Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 20,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

