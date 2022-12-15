LVZ Inc. Acquires 2,188 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 19.8% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $114,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $243.64. The stock had a trading volume of 90,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.