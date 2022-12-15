LVZ Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE FOF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,267. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

