LVZ Inc. Buys New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 170,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

