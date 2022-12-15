LVZ Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. LVZ Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 610,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 937.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 456,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,714 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 232,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

