LVZ Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 176.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan International ETF stock remained flat at $23.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

