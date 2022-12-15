LVZ Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.