LVZ Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

