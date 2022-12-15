Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 255,377 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,377 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.68% of TC Energy worth $683,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TC Energy by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,610,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,259,000 after buying an additional 267,246 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.