Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 69,148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $162,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 406,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,861. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

