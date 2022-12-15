Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $610.52 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.38% of Accenture worth $610,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ACN traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.86. 7,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.35. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.65.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.