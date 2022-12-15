Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 36,037 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of TJX Companies worth $254,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

TJX stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 61,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

