Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,454 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.36% of Akamai Technologies worth $172,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.21. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $929,818 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.