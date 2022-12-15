Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,590 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $199,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 128.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.9 %

COST traded down $13.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $469.63. 19,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.53 and a 200 day moving average of $501.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

