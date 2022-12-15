Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.96. 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

