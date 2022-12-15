Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $93.61 million and $3.66 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00013732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00236200 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002679 USD and is down -16.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,230,237.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

