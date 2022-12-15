MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

MEGI stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

