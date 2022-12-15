Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital raised shares of Mainstreet Equity to an “outperform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 3.7 %

MEQ opened at C$112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.20. Mainstreet Equity has a twelve month low of C$104.00 and a twelve month high of C$154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

