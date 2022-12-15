MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

