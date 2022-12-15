Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Makita Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,110. Makita has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.94.
About Makita
