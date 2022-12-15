Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Makita Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,110. Makita has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

