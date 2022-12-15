Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 118.0% in November

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 11,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

