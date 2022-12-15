Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 118.0% in November

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 11,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

