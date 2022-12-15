Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.72. 7,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 4,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.