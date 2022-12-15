Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 181 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NKE traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 154,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,624. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

