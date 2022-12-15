Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.36. 15,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.