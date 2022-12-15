Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 237.1% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,657. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

