Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 677.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.09. 15,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

