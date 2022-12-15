Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 2,770,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42.

