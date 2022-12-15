Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90.

