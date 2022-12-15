Marcum Wealth LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.46. 156,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

