Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,868. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

