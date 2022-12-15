Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insider Gregory A. Laberge Sells 1,500 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 231,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,420,000 after buying an additional 472,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 232,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

