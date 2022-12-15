Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.50. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

