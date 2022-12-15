Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

