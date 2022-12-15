Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.25.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Masimo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,349,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

