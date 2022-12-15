Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,955 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,571 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

ADBE opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $631.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

