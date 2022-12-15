Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

