Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,392 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 82.6% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average is $256.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

