Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 67,210 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,210 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

