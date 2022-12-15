Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $62,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
