Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.29 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $305.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

